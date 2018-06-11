Buhari returns to Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Abuja, after a two day working visit to the Kingdom of Morocco.

The President arrived on Monday evening and was received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja, by top government officials, after series of bilateral meetings between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Morocco led by Mohammed VI, the King of Morocco

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said the visit was used to reinforces the positive bilateral relationship between Morocco and Nigeria since the Royal Visit to Abuja in December 2016, as both leaders reaffirmed their will to create a model of South-South cooperation.

The meeting afforded the countries to sign cooperation agreements in the areas of agriculture, fertilizer production, energy infrastructure and mining.

According to Shehu, “His Majesty King Mohammed VI and His Excellency President Buhari noted with satisfaction the milestones achieved and underscored their commitment to the Regional Gas Pipeline, which will connect Nigeria’s gas resources, those of some West African countries and Morocco, thereby fostering integration and development of countries in the West African region.”

The two Heads of State also noted progress made in other areas of the bilateral cooperation, as evidenced by the Agreement between OCP of Morocco and the Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria to invest in Fertiliser Production; and the Memorandum of Understanding between OCP and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority on the establishment of a Basic Chemicals Platform, specifically to develop a significant Ammonia Production Plant.

Part of the partnership agreements in the field of agriculture included vocational training and technical supervision for Nigerians

On regional and international issues of mutual interest and concern, Mohammed VI and President Buhari confirmed their willingness to consult and coordinate the positions of the two countries in regional and international organizations, including the African Union.

The Moroccan leader hailed Buhari leadership in the regional initiative against terrorism in the Lake Chad region and commended his efforts in the fight against corruption and his role as the African Union anti-corruption champion.