Cheki Nigeria rolls out rewards for car dealers

Cheki.com.ng, the digital marketplace for quality vehicles in Nigeria, has rolled out the ‘Cheki Winning Dealer Campaign’. This initiative aims to reward car dealerships that provide high quality service to their buyers while listing their cars on the Cheki website.

In highlighting how the winning dealer offering works, Cheki shared details of what car dealers stand to win as well as the criteria for winning:

Participating car dealers have the opportunity to win a total of 8 different packages including a banner in Cheki’s weekly newsletter that gets sent to over 250,000 buyers across the country valued at N50, 000, a winning Dealer badge on the dealer’s listed cars for one month, valued at N20,000

They will also enjoy premium visibility with a microsite being built for them, two top of the list sponsored prominence products, valued at N10,000, one-week of social media mentions worth N10,000 and priority used car financing for the dealer’s customers who need financing regarding eeasy car loans.

Furthermore, there will be dealer interview published on the Cheki video channel and social media platforms including certificate of excellence signed, framed and presented by Cheki’s CEO

In picking the winning dealers, Cheki considers a total of seven criteria; if dealership is self-servicing, that is uploads listing by itself, has a minimum of 100 listings in a month, listed by dealership have adequate descriptions, uploads good quality minimum of even images.

Among the criteria is if dealership does not have duplicate listings (i.e no duplicate vehicles), maintains a minimum of three months subscription and pays subscription upfront has been a Cheki customer for a minimum of three months

According to the CEO, Cheki Nigeria, Gbenro Dara, the idea to reward car dealers in Nigeria was born from a need to show appreciation to car sellers.

“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the car sellers who have given us an opportunity to give car buyers the kind of cars they come to Cheki Nigeria to buy. This has helped us build a strong foundation of trust with both our car buyers and car sellers over the years,” said Dara. The campaign will reward one car dealer per month throughout the duration of the project.