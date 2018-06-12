Court finds Senator Dariye guilty of N1.1bn fraud

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Gudu, Abuja, has just found another former Governor guilty of fraud.

Joshua Dariye, who is now the Senator representing Plateau Central in the National Assembly, allegedly obtained fraudulently N1.162bn Ecological Fund as Governor of Plateau State in 2004.

Dariye, who served between 1999 and 2007, is being prosecuted for allegedly diverting the Plateau State’s funds while in office as Governor.

The judge, Adebukola Banjoko, found him guilty of diverting funds to the Peoples Democratic Party in the state among other groups.

Mrs Banjoko who was still reading the judgement at the time of this report found Mr Dariye guilty of counts 1, 2, 4, and 7.

The counts relate to the diversion of N80m to the PDP, N100m to a company, Marine flow and other sums through the All State Bank.