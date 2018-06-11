Customs generates N437m, confiscates 51 vehicles in Ogun

Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) says a sum of N437.8 million was realised as revenue in the month of May from all the land borders under the Ogun Area Command of Customs, as a total of 51 vehicles were seized.

Speaking at Idi-Iroko land border area in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State recently, Michael Agbara, the controller, Ogun Area Command, said, “It is pertinent to inform you that within the period of 2nd May to 4th June, 2018, we have generated a total revenue of N437, 860, 681.

“While in the area of anti-smuggling, the Command made seizures of 51 vehicles (19 Tokunbos and 32 means of conveyance), 5, 103 bags of foreign rice (50 kg each), 135 kegs of vegetable oil (25liters each), 33 bags of sugar (50 kg each), 7 bales of secondhand clothes, 3 bales 36 sacks and 300 pairs of foot wears, 129 pieces of used tyres, 102 kegs of petrol of 25 litres each and one sack of ladies’ handbags with a total duty paid value (DPV) of N370, 892, 666.00.

“Most spectacular among the seizures is a brand new Range Rover (velar) 2018/2019 model seized and tagged “the seizure of the month. The said vehicle which happens to be the second seizure of such in this year has a DPV of N64, 249, 064.80.”

Earlier, the controller said most of the material seizures made in the Command were always sent to the internally displaced person camps in the affected North Eastern states in line with Federal Government’s directive, saying the Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport would soon receive seized items for onward delivery to IDP camps.