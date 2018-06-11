FG to revamp road infrastructure within Ota industrial hub

Nigeria’s minister of works, power and housing, Babatunde Fashola, has assured investors, residents and visitors of one of the largest industrial hubs in the country, including Sango, Ota, Igbesa, Agbara, of Federal Government’s plans to revamp aging infrastructure, especially roads, within the axis.

The Federal Government’s assurance on infrastructure upgrade within all existing industrial hubs in the country was made at the Ministerial Conference on West African Road Projects held in Cotonou, Republic of Benin on Friday , following an appeal directed at Nigeria government by Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege, the Olota of Ota.

The Olota of Ota, who was a participant at the Ministerial Conference, had earlier intimated the Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola on the parlous state of almost all the roads in Ota, Igbesa-Agbara, Owode, Idi-Iroko axis, which is one of the axes and hubs where government generates largest revenue receipts across the country.

The first class monarch from the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State emphasized on the hardship which people pass through as a result of bad and inaccessible roads and epileptic power supply, saying losses suffered by investors and entrepreneurs in terms of man hour loss, difficulties experienced in haulage of raw materials and finished goods, among other challenges, call for Federal Government’s attention.

Responding, Fashola appreciated the Olota for his effort in ensuring a better living condition for his people and smooth manufacturing operations for investors operating in that axis of Ogun State, saying his Ministry is considering a way of revamping old and aging roads and infrastructures across industrial hubs, including Ota, Igbesa-Agbara area.