Grandmaster Nigel Short praises PwC’s Chess4Change initiative

Chess Grandmaster :Nigel Short-Photo Credit- chess24.com

Chess Grandmaster Nigel Short has commended PwC Nigeria for supporting the development of chess in Nigeria especially by promoting the adoption of the sports among young people through her Chess4Change programme. The British former world champion who is visiting Nigeria made this remark during a courtesy visit to the leading professional services firm in Lagos.

PwC Chess4Change, a major component of PwC Nigeria’s Corporate Responsibility Strategy, is a developmental programme designed to improve strategic and critical thinking skills amongst secondary school students in Lagos State using the game of chess. It commenced in 2014.

While speaking at the forum, which had the President of the Nigeria Chess Federation and members as well as some student participants of the initiative in attendance, Nigel Short said:

“It is very good to start playing chess at a very young age and this is why I find what you are doing with chess in schools very commendable. This will go a long way in developing the sports in Nigeria while also positioning the students for future accomplishments. Some of them could become champions and grandmasters someday. I will certainly support this initiative and will be happy to come back next year to be a part of it.”

Commenting on PwC’s involvement in chess for school students, Pedro Omontuemhen, Chief operating partner PwC Nigeria noted that as a firm, PwC is very interested in education and the empowerment of young people and this is reflected in their choice of Corporate Responsibility initiatives. He said:

“We are committed to the Chess4Change programme and this can be seen in our continued sponsorship of the initiatives which is now in its fourth year. We hope to continue expanding the programme to get to as many schools as possible involved. It will interest you to know that we started with just six schools in the pilot season and currently we cover about eighteen. This is a reflection of our commitment and we will also continue to encourage our people to volunteer in mentoring the students to equip them for a brighter future.”

The firm noted that the programme has also exposed some of the students to international chess events. An example of which is Jessica Pelemoh of Aunty Ayo Girl’s Comprehensive High School, Ikoyi, Lagos who the firm sponsored to the 2016 African Youth Chess Championship in South Africa.

In his remarks, Jimi Sogbesan, Chief Operating officer, Media Vision Limited who are partners to PwC on the programme, noted that the plan is to leverage Nigel Short’s brand and influence in increasing the reach and impact of PwC’s Chess4Change.