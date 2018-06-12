Oshiomhole emerges APC Chair before Convention

Adams Oshiomhole, the prime contender to office of All Progressives Congress, APC National Chairman has emerged before the June 23 convention.

Oshiomhole, apart from the earlier endorsement by President Muhammadu Buhari and APC Governors have continued to enjoy the support of critical stakeholders who could be described as ‘owners’ of the party.

This is also as the National Campaign Office of Oshiomhole located at Aso Drive, Abuja Tuesday becomes a pilgrimage site for APC heavy weights including the party’s National Leader, Bola Tinubu and the APC pioneer National Chairman, Bisi Akande.

Also a sizable number of APC governors including Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Abubakar Ganduge of Kano State, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, Tanko Almakura of Nasarawa state, Yahaya Bello of Kogi state and Simon Dalung of Plateau State have also paid Oshiomhole solidarity visit at his campaign office.

Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige as well as members of the National Assembly also took turns to visit Oshiomhole Campaign Office.

Speaking to journalists, Governor, Ganduje declared that Kano is the state with the highest number of delegates all of who will vote for Oshiomhole, hence is the chairman before election”.

The former Edo state Governor victory as APC National Chairman became even more certain as one of the strong contenders to the seat also from Edo State, Ibrahim Ekpobaire stepped down for him.

