Oshiomhole wins round one as APC National Chairman

Adams Oshiomhole, a front line aspirant to the position of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC has obviously won the first round of the election ahead of the June 23 national convention of the party.

This followed Oshiomhole’s successful screening yesterday by the Governor Aminu Masari led APC National Convention Screening sub Committee at the Katsina Governor’s Lodge Abuja.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the screening, the Edo former Governor who likened the screening exercise to writing an examination very well said he was going to restore the party in accordance with its mission and vision which has been deviated from.

Oshiomhole stated that as founding member of the APC he was conversant with the challenges confronting the party and better equipped to address them if voted as the party’s national chairman.

“I think the issues are basically about going forward, nobody should seek to lead if first you do not have the understanding of what the challenges are because you can not do prescription without diagnosis.

“Fortunately I have been a founding member. I was one of the governors that participated in the merger meetings. ACN governors, CPC governors, APGA givernor and ANPP governors first seat to decide how we can merge.

“So, I understand the mission and vision of APC. I am one of the founding persons of APC. I know what our dream was and the gap between that dream and the current reality and what I can do differently so that that dream will be realized”, Oshiomhole maintained.

Meanwhile, Oshiomhole is set for another political battle with Osarhiemen Osunbor also a former Governor of Edo State who equally joined the APC National Chairmanship race.

Osunbor and Oshiomhole first contested for Edo governorship elections in 2007 and the former was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission but the later took the seat 18 months after via court judgement.

They both contested against each other in the 2013 Edo governorship election but Oshiomhole defeated Osunbor at the pool while the battle ground is now shifted to APC National Convention.

Reacting to Osunbor contest, Oshiomhole said it is a normal turf for both them and he would again defeat his erstwhile predecessor.

” I am excited, the people by the way are not strangers. I know one, incidentally we have contested against each before. He rigged me out and I pursued him, retrieved the mandate from him went for second term with him and defeated him in his local government. I defeat him in his pulling unit, his ward, his senatorial district.

” So if I defeat him even as a union leader while he was a senator and now as former NLC chairman, two terms governor if I have to contest with somebody who was governor for 18 months illegally, I think I don’t have a problem. As for the others I don’t think heavy weights fight feather weights”, Oshiomhoc

Also, Clement Ebri another strong contender for the APC National Chairman slot was also successfully screened yesterday.

Ebiri who also spoke with journalists after his successful screening advised his major rival, Adams Oshiomohle not to take shelter behind the purported endorsement by President Mohammadu Buhari

The former Cross River State governor stated that President Buhari, whom he described a democrat, could not have endorsement Oshiomohle, insisting that at the end of the day stakeholders of the ruling party will be allowed to make their choice at the convention.

“I don’t think any politician can threaten or intimidate me” he fired back when told he was against some heavyweights. It is all about hard work and focus and I am working hard and seriously focus on it. This is not the biggest battle I have fought before.

“The endorsement is highly speculative, until I hear from the president. But even at that, the president is a democrat to the core, he had said it before that he is not going to interfere in party matters. So if he has said that, one cannot therefore take shelter behind such endorsement.

Ebri promised to reunite the APC and ensure equity and justice if elected as the next National Chairman of the party and appealed for the support of delegates at the forthcoming convention.

James Kwen, Abuja