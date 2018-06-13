PEEI awards grants to recipients of initiative

Parkhust empowerment entrepreneurship initiative had an award ceremony where cash grants were awarded to the recipients of the initiative who registered for the training, this is happening just one month after the unveiling of the Non-Governmental Organisation.

The cash grant was the first of the initiative promise to support SMEs and struggling business thrive in a tough economic terrain where obtaining grants or loans come at an unbearable rate for entrepreneurs.

The mission of P.E.E.I is to train, adopt (venture capitalist ) mentor, support and fund business ideas, help start-ups entrepreneurs and small and medium scale enterprise to grow their business

Also P.E.E.I FUNDS a subsidiary of P.E.E.I was unveiled on that day, as an arm of P.E.E.I that would give business loans to SMEs.

Present at the award ceremony was Olalekan Alabi, the managing director of Parkhust group and Ololade Abuta, executive director of Parkhust group with recipients, witnesses and members of the initiative.

Ololade Abuta mentioned how getting funds has been difficult for entrepreneurs but has said with the birth of P.E.E.I whose main mission is to adopt, train, nurture and support business ideas, entrepreneurs trained under P.E.E.I would have access to funds for their businesses either with Grant or Loan.

Olalekan Alabi advised the recipients to be wise in their spending and cultivate a habit of putting the profits of their venture to the business by employing people and lifting the society slowly from poverty.

Recipients who were awarded cash grants after thorough screening of their business plans and ideas include Diamond Anjorin with N1.5 million, Francis Ogunboye with N1.5 million, OluBunmi Costa with N1.5 milion, Funmilayo Osho with N1. 2mllion, Yemisi Emmanuel with N1.2 million, Olasunbo Bolarinwa with N1.1 million, Prince Daniel with N1 million and Ifeanyi Dikeh, with N1 million.