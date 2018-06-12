Lehlé Baldé
What Next,Coach? to hold workshop for small business owners in Lagos
by Lehle Balde
June 12, 2018 | 5:59 pm| | | Start Conversation
What Next, Coach? is running a Business Structure 101 workshop for small business owners in Lagos on the 30th June 2018.
This workshop is specifically for small business owners who want to develop and implement better processes that enable their businesses to run more efficiently and effectively without their day-to-day involvement. Ideally, participants must be full time business owners, running a business that has been operational for at least 2 years.
On the day, attendees will:
– Learn about the 5 key elements every business structure should have.
– Understand how to define and document core business processes (online questionnaire provided).
– Develop a strategy to implement these processes better.
– Network and learn collaboratively with like-minded business owners.
NB. Attendees are required to come with their laptops.
This is a ticketed event and only 25 spaces are available. Tickets are on sale between 18th and 23rd June 2018 but register your interest to qualify for the early bird deal.
For more information and to register, visit www.thewhatnextcoach.com/events
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Making the case for sustainability
The debate about the role of business in society has been ongoing since the 1960s. Over the years,literature and research...