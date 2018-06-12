What Next,Coach? to hold workshop for small business owners in Lagos

What Next, Coach? is running a Business Structure 101 workshop for small business owners in Lagos on the 30th June 2018.

This workshop is specifically for small business owners who want to develop and implement better processes that enable their businesses to run more efficiently and effectively without their day-to-day involvement. Ideally, participants must be full time business owners, running a business that has been operational for at least 2 years.

On the day, attendees will:

– Learn about the 5 key elements every business structure should have.

– Understand how to define and document core business processes (online questionnaire provided).

– Develop a strategy to implement these processes better.

– Network and learn collaboratively with like-minded business owners.

NB. Attendees are required to come with their laptops.

This is a ticketed event and only 25 spaces are available. Tickets are on sale between 18th and 23rd June 2018 but register your interest to qualify for the early bird deal.

For more information and to register, visit www.thewhatnextcoach.com/events