Governor Ortom urges President Buhari to accept ranching

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has stated that no matter how long it takes, ranching as the best method of animal husbandry will eventually be accepted nationwide.

He spoke weekend in Naka, Gwer West Local Government Area of the state during the traditional marriage between his friend, Asema Achado and Freda Nguamo Damna.

Governor Ortom also noted that Benue’s position on the matter was being vindicated daily.

He cited resolutions of the Northern and Southern Governor’s fora, National Economic Council as well as the most recent enactment of the law by the Abia State government as indications that ranching was inevitable in the 21st Century.

The governor stated that just like the case of the June 12 presidential election, it took 25 years for the Federal Government to officially acknowledge that Moshood Kashimawo Abiola won the presidential election.

He commended President Buhari for the courage to acknowledge the truth, and urged him to accept the same principle in the matter of ranching.

Governor Ortom stated that his concern for now was for peace to return to Benue communities more than any other thing else, and charged couples to be faithful to their marital vows even as he pledged to support people of the state to fulfil marital obligations.