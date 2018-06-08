Gr8jobsng Launches “Learning Management System”

Most of the time, when you don’t get offered that job, it might not be because you’re not qualified, it could just be that your soft skills are missing. The way you opened the door, the way you chewed that gum, the way you answered the first question, your grammatical tenses or it could just be your CV presentation. Soft Skills are right skills, information and exposure required to be employable. They will always enable you secure that dream job and this is why you must continue reading this piece.

The Learning Management System (LMS) is an initiative by Gr8jobsng, to aid jobseekers in Nigeria become more employable through interactive employability courses.

Gr8jobsng platform launched in June 29, 2016 and it’s been recognized as the number 1 Recruitment platform in Africa. The platform enables Employers to advertise their job vacancies for Free, access world class HR services in the areas of recruitment, outsourcing, training, pre- assessment testing, employee verification, CV purchase amongst other services. What’s more? Nigerian youths are getting great jobs off this platform.

During the launch of the LSM, the Managing Director/CEO of Gr8jobsng Mrs. Omomene Odike, a Lawyer and a Human Resource Expert with over 14 years in the industry, spoke passionately about the increasing rate of unemployment in Nigeria and the sad truth about most Nigerian youths being unemployable. This endemic situation in the country led herself and her team, to come up with the LMS. Mrs. Omo also has a drive to revolutionize the way we see HR in Nigeria and beyond.

She also added in today’s Digital Age, Learning Management Systems are here to stay as more and more organizations large and small are adopting LMS as it is providing a solution that is attractive, reliable and cost effective.

This LMS has been designed solely for Nigerians and there is no age or class restriction. Young adults from their secondary school level can take part in the 1 year exercise. All the better for undergraduates and fresh graduates. There’s always room for any Nigerian adult who wishes to learn more on this platform.

All it takes is for you (Nigerian youth) or parents (who wish to help their children stay grounded in the job world) to sign up on www.gr8jobsng.com. Input all your necessary information including a lovely photograph of yourself, go platinum, pay a fee less than 3,000 and start taking your courses. The good thing is you don’t have to burn a lot of data as the longest course is 10 minutes only. Once you’re done listening to your short lecture, you take a test and immediate get your result and certificate.

Gr8jobsng LMS comprises of over 40 courses and the platform covers a wide range of assessments from, Interview Skills, how to search for a job, writing a good CV, Business writing skills, Customer Service, Critical thinking, Sales & Marketing, Leadership, Time Management and so many more

Tell someone to tell another person about this wonderful initiative and you’ll be helping reduce the rate of unemployment and unemployable youths in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.