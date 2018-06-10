‘NotTooYoungToRun’ could signal hope for a new Nigeria

The youth are the leaders of tomorrow is a saying millions of Nigerians have heard for almost 60 years of the country’s independence, whereas the same generation of old leaders continued to hold sway in every sphere of governance. But today, the possibility of young people holding the reins of governance, appears to be coming into reality with the not too young to run legislation.

“We passed the #NotTooYoungToRun Bill because it is a crime against humanity to exclude youths from politics and governance. They are our greatest assets in #Nigeria,” wrote Yakuba Dogara in a tweet after the legislation became law.

It appeared millions of young people across the country have suddenly become invigorated at the prospect of holding public office at ages earlier than previously permitted. But then as Ibrahim Dankwabo, governor of Gombe state tweeted “the greatest way to achieve #NotTooYoungToRun is for all youths in the country to support fellow young people. Politics will always be a game of numbers.”

Till date, a substantial part of the large youthful population in Nigeria could be described as tools used by politicians in subverting the democratic process, particularly through violence and manipulation of votes. With the new legislation, however, the youth can now stand for elections, instead of being used by others for mostly selfish gains.

Nigeria’s population which is now put at over 190 million has the youth accounting for over 60 percent. This is considered to be one of the highest percentages of youth in any country; representing both a challenge (in meeting the demands of the youthful population), but also an opportunity to utilise the young, agile population to the country’s advantage.

The Not Too Young To Run Bill is an amendment of Section 65 (1), 106(b), 131 (b), 177 (b) of the 1999 constitution. Prior to the amendment, the Constitution required anyone vying for a seat at the National Assembly to have attained the age of 35 years for Senate and 30 years for House of Representatives; section 106 (b) stipulated that a candidate must attain the age of 30yrs before contesting for a seat at the state House of Assembly; Section 131 (b) the age of 40 years for candidates vying for the office of the President; while Section 177(b) Age of governorship candidates as for 35 years.

But now, the age for Presidency has been reduced from 40 to 35 years, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly from 30 to 25 years, while Governor and Senate were retained at 35years.

It appears to be widely expected that with more young people in government, the vibrancy and dynamism of ideas will help Nigeria improve rapidly.

Bukola Saraki, the Senate president, expressed the view that the “#NotTooYoungToRun Bill has energized our youth and will further democratize the governance of our nation.”

Young people in Nigeria are expected to take on a more active role in policy making now that the opportunity has been provided. They can now aspire to follow in the steps of France where Emmanuel Macron was elected president as a 39 year old in 2017, and the country appears to be witnessing a new wave of economic stability.

Macron has been able to create a new momentum, a new energy, and it is transforming the landscape and the conditions of producing goods and services in the country. The reforms are said to be helping France reduce unemployment. Nigeria equally has youths who have great, interesting qualifications as that of the French president, and Nigeria could learn from France in other for the economy to get the best from its youthful population.

With the not too young to run bill, it is expected that young Nigerians will step up their game, not forgetting that as a youth that is aspiring for a political position, there is also a need to be intellectually sound so as to represent the country well amongst world leaders.

Aderoju Jonathan