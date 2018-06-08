Oaken Events Brings the Third Edition Of ATIN’DA

Atinu’da is a Yoruba word meaning “creativity born from within.” The event was birthed by the founder of Oaken Events, Mrs Ayiri Oladunmoye. It celebrates the creativity and uniqueness with the aim of emphasizing its importance as an essential tool required for increased growth and development in the events industry in Nigeria. The theme of this year’s conference is “The impact of event industry in Africa.”

The event industry is said to be worth billions of dollars, and there’s still so much to tap out of, so the goal of Atinu’da is to create a platform that allows growth and development take place. One that identifies, creates and drives excellence. Atinu’da will help in building and sharing young entrepreneurs who make the decision to pursue this path. This event is positioned to create and improve standards in the events industry.

Billed for the 6th and 7th of June 2018, speakers who graced the stage include Sarah Haywood (Vogue’s number 1 international wedding planner of the year 2018), Ron Ben Israel (a celebrity chef), Elie Berchan (Luxury Event designer), Tope Abulude (the Balloon expert), Anita Ershine (media mastermind), Toni Breiss (Celebrity wedding event designer), Dr Harry Benjamin, Ngozi Princewill Utchay (founder of Atelier Lifestyle), Oke Maduewesi (CEO Zaron Cosmetics), Samuel Egube, Uloma Ogbuebile, Yemande Zaccheaus, Seyi Olusanya and Kamil Olufowobi.

During the press conference Sarah advised that Brides find wedding planners within their budget. She has noticed that Nigeria has a growing market and wedding planners are trending in the wedding space, so she advices you find a planner whose service will be worth the money you’re paying for.

Mrs Ayiri was positive about this year’s conference which held at The Landmark Events center and all she promised came through. No certificates were handed after the event but mentoring and development opportunities were created.

There is a great demand for “A Nigerian Wedding” both within Nigeria and outside Nigeria, so Ron advised that if Nigerians can build a market and business around ‘Nigerian Weddings’, then people around the world will be more receptive to it.

It was a beautiful experience and we look forward to a bigger one next year.