Buhari apologizes for June 12 election annulment

President Muhammadu Buhari , on Tuesday on behalf of the Federal government of Nigeria tendered his unreserved apology for the annulment of the June 12 Presidential election, warning that the nation will never again accept such brazen denial of justice.

The President who said the recognition of June 12 as the Democracy Day was not meant to reopen old wounds, noted that it is aimed at righting the wrongs done with the annulment of that election, as well as healing old wounds caused by the election.

He noted that the event marked a new dawn in the nation’s political landscapes, added that the “action is to bury the negative side of June 12”

Former President Olusegun Obassnjo, former Military head of state Ibrahim Babangida and Humphrey Nwosu who was the Chairman of the National Electoral Commission( NECO) that conducted the annulled election had sent in apologizes for their inability to attended the investiture ceremony.

President Muhammadu Buhari, had earlier confer Post-Humous national honours on Moshood Abiola as Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), Gani Fawehinmi as the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), as well as decorated Babagana Kingibe with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), at the investiture ceremony

Details later.