NGO enrolls 1,500 IDPs’ children into informal lessons

Doma Education Foundation, a Non Governmental Organization (NGO) based in Gombe, has enrolled 1,500 children of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), in Dukku community of Gombe State, into informal education classes.

Malam Shuaibu Musa, the NGO’s Centre Manager, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Tuesday, that the children had been forced out of school after the displacement from their abodes.

“We have registered children of the IDPs as well as those of the host community into a one-year studies programme using social motivational learning.

“We use non formal educational curriculum to carry out lessons; after the period of one year, those that pass the lessons will be mainstreamed into formal school.

“We expect that they will start from primary three,” he said.

The manager said that 14 learning centres had been opened for the programme that took off in 2016.

He said that the NGO, aside education, also provides health and nutritional support during the lessons.

“The programme is funded by USAID and other NGOs in Gombe and is being undertaken in all local governments of the state,” he said.