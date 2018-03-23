NGO inaugurates book to fight girl-child exploitation 

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), the Shade of Women Foundation (TSWF), has unveiled a book entitled: “She Said So, and Other Stories”, which aims to enlighten Nigerians and other African countries on the influence of the girl-child and women in national development.

Speaking at the event, which was held as part of its efforts to mark this year’s World International Women Day, on the topic: “The role of girl-child and nation-building”, the guest speaker, Raheemat Adabanija, highlighted the requisite knowledge of a girl-child to fit for nation-building, including formal or informal education and skills.

She also charged governments across the three-tiers, organisations and institutions, to set-up more sensitisation programmes in order to reduce the problem facing the girl child in Nigeria.

She said: “This book is part of one of the essential tools that will sensitise people, especially the females. I strongly recommend it for the academics, culture and tourism sector, because any country that desires absolute development will not take the issue of women carelessly.

One of the book reviewers, Olutoyin Jegede, a professor said: “The 125-page book was instrumental as it critically addressed the plights of the girl-child and women in the society.

“It entails an anthology of poems and prose narratives (short stories and essays) and contains 43, nine short stories, and two essays. The anthology is rich in ideas as it touches on the existence of the girl child: gender, beauty, education, family, sexuality, and the role of the society. It depicts the girl child as unsecured and agitated girl.

“The book also described issues of her biological set up, social experiences and psychological conditions. The creative work, however, urged to appreciate the girl child for her intellect and not her beauty. Also, some of the poems centred on the general objectification and sexuality of a girl child and sexual oppression, which include sexual exploitation, rape, child or forceful marriage and forceful prostitution.

“Above all, the title of the book suggests the female audibility as it is significant to know that women are able to tell their stories and I discovered that these stories have depths as it described the situation of rape more rigorously and talks on the psychological implications of rape on the girl-child.

“The poem titled: ‘Silence’ on Page 93, describes not only rape, but its aftermath; the culture of silence of women when rape happens. Keeping the secret of rape is a serious social issue. Though some of the writers celebrated the beauty and the nature of the female gender, some of the poems in prose will build the self-esteem of the girl child.”

She noted that the title reflected hope of the safe return of the recently abducted schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe State.

In his take, Gbemisola Adeoti, the Dean of Arts, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), said the book addressed the pains and pressures of being a female in Africa, while the Director, American Corner Ibadan, Adefemi Bucknor, said the book depicted the plights of the girl-child and women across the world.

Speaking on behalf of the convener and founder of TSWF, Shakirat Oluwatosin Raji, the Programme Manager, Omobolanle Adedeji, restated the initiative was ready to protect the right of the girl-child and women across Africa as well as tackle any problem faced by the female gender.

The event, held at United States Mission American Corner, Jericho, Ibadan, Oyo State, was graced by academic scholars from various institutions including, Olutoyin Jegede, Ramonu Sanusi, both professors from the faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan; Dean of Arts, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Gbemisola Adeoti; Manager, Community and Social Development Programme, Oyo State, Raheemat Adabanjia.

Others were the Director, American Corner Ibadan, Adefemi Bucknor; Director of Mother and Girl-child Protection Initiative (MAGI), Adijat Malik; the chief launcher, Kunle Sanni and co-launcher, Mobolaji Ajayi; pupils from the Polytechnic High School, Abadina College and Glory of God Primary School, among others.

