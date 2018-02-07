NHIS Ex-Sec. reinstatement: I am not aware of his investigations by EFCC- Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed has defended federal government decision to reinstate the embattled Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, Usman Yusuf.

He however said the investigations will continue, notwithstanding the reinstatement, if actually he is confirmed to be under investigation by the EFCC.

Responding to questions after the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister said it was not to his knowledge that the NHIS boss was under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

“I am not aware that the EFCC is investigating the recently reinstated Executive Secretary of NHIS but if that is the case I don’t think his reinstatement is a bar to any investigation.”

When asked why he claimed not to be aware of the NHIS ES is under investigation , he said,

“I didn’t say I’m not aware of his investigation, I said EFCC. I was precise I said I am not aware that the EFCC is investigating him and that if it is true, that the fact that he has been reinstated does not mean a stop to it.

That is what I said. I am not saying I’m not aware that he was suspended or any investigation is going on. The fact that he has been reinstated does not mean that the EFCC will not continue with its investigation, that is what I said.”

It was reported that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved reinstated of the suspended Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Usman Yusuf. Yusuf who had earlier been suspended by the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, in June 2017, following allegations of gross misconduct.

Following the suspension, the Health Minister instituted a panel which found the embattled Executive Secretary guilty of infractions of public service rules

But Lai Mohammed, while confirming the reinstatement justified the action, adding however that the reinstatement will not stop the investigation.

Tony Ailemen, Abuja