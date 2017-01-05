Niger-Delta amnesty; payments to former Niger Delta militants resume

Niger-Delta amnesty; payments to former Niger Delta militants resume

January 5th, 2017 News 2 comments

Payments of cash stipends to former militants agreed under a 2009 amnesty in the country’s Niger Delta oil hub has resumed, an official said on Thursday.

“Two months of the ex-militants stipends were paid yesterday. The rest of their stipends will be paid later in batches by the central bank (CBN),” said Piriye Kiyaramo, an officer in the Amnesty Office.

 He said the paid stipends covered August and September 2016.

Related Posts

2 Comments

  1. Niger-Delta amnesty; payments to former Niger Delta militants resume | Breaking Nigeria News
    January 5, 2017 at 2:37 pm Reply

    […] 5, 20171 Min Read admin Add Comment Share […]

  2. Niger-Delta amnesty; payments to former Niger Delta militants resume - Radio Diaspora
    January 5, 2017 at 2:52 pm Reply

    […] post Niger-Delta amnesty; payments to former Niger Delta militants resume appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can […]

Leave a Reply