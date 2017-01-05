Niger-Delta amnesty; payments to former Niger Delta militants resume

Payments of cash stipends to former militants agreed under a 2009 amnesty in the country’s Niger Delta oil hub has resumed, an official said on Thursday.

“Two months of the ex-militants stipends were paid yesterday. The rest of their stipends will be paid later in batches by the central bank (CBN),” said Piriye Kiyaramo, an officer in the Amnesty Office.

He said the paid stipends covered August and September 2016.