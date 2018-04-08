Niger Delta militants endorse Dokubo, new Amnesty boss

The Joint Revolutionary Council (JRC) said to be a coalition of key and leading agitating groups in the Niger Delta which include the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta, the Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force and a few others, have commended the Presidency for the appointment of Charles Quaker Dokubo, a professor, as Amnesty boss.

In a statement emailed to media houses on Friday, the group led by Cynthia White said Dokubo was a leading African researcher in Peace Studies, Nuclear Proliferation and International Diplomacy, saying his appointment as Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme & Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta was welcome.

“As an Ijaw from the Kalabari clan, Dokubo comes to the table with a deeply-rooted traditional pedigree,” the group said.

“As a Professor of Peace Studies who has led many studies on Peace in the Niger Delta, Dokubo understands the true strategic value of peace in the Niger Delta and its effect on Nigeria, Africa and beyond. As a non-partisan intellectual and neutral player, Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo understands the need to make new friends for President Buhari in the Niger Delta. Why many believe his appointment was a political masterstroke by the Buhari administration, we believe that in itself, is not Enough,” it said.

“For the Niger Delta region to experience healing and development, the Buhari Presidency must go beyond just the appointment a globally recognised researcher and Professor of Peace and Defense Studies and ensure that he is provided with the support required for the effective deployment of peace and development strategies and efforts in the Niger Delta.

“This will be our concern in the months to come. We intend to monitor and observe this process for the months to come. We commend our brothers and sisters who have remained faithful to the struggle for the liberation and emancipation of the Niger Delta,” the group further said.

Ignatius Chukwu