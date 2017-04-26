Niger vaccinates 2.5m under-five children, warns against rejecting immunisation

The Niger State Primary Health Care Development Agency says it has successfully immunised 2.5 million children against polio across the 25 local government areas of the state.

However, it warned that parents, who refused their children getting vaccination, would be arraigned under sections 23 to 28 of the law establishing the agency.

According to the sections, offenders are liable to two years jail term, or a fine of N50, 000 or both.

Dr Yahaya Na’uzo, the Executive Director of the Agency, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Minna that the vaccination commenced on April 22.

“The exercise was carried out by the various primary health care centres in local government councils and already, 2.5 million under-five children have been vaccinated against polio and other diseases.

“This phase of vaccination for children under the age of five is that of the National Immunisation Plus Days (NIPD); it is an additional vaccination to that of the routine vaccinations.

“It is a special immunisation targeting children and it is aimed at eradicating polio from the state and the country,’’ he said.

According to the executive director, improved vaccination will save people from health challenges.

He said that it would also save the time and money used for treatment which could have been channelled toward the education of children.

Na’uzo said it was compulsory and necessary for parents to immunise their children against the six childhood killer diseases because the diseases could be preventable.

He urged the people to take advantage of the opportunity to get their children immunised and called for continuous support from traditional and community leaders, for the success of the exercise.