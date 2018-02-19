Nigeria is on auto pilot, says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lampooned the Federal Government for telling Nigerians that the country is in safe hands, when the reality on the ground shows that the nation is on auto pilot and drifting to the precipice.

The party said that due to the incompetence and corrupt proclivities of its current handlers, Nigerians have suffered untold hardship.

The PDP expressed shock that the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, could make such a flagrant statement while watching Nigerians agonize under the tragedies of economic and security problems inflicted on them by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Monday, said either the Minister had lost touch with reality or just trying to play with words to please the incompetent Buhari Presidency or its crisis-ridden party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party said it sympathizes with the minister of information in his job of trying to launder the image of a failed and rejected government but added that he should not incur the opprobrium of Nigerians in the course of performing this onerous task.

“If a Minister of information who ought to give the correct state of affairs can announce that a government which collapsed the nation’s once robust economy and plagued it with violence, ethnic division and political tension, is indeed a safe hand, then our nation is in much more trouble under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“How can anybody say that the same Presidency whose incompetence and bad policies are directly responsible for the unabated killings, massive unemployment and job losses, collapse of businesses and even the lingering fuel crisis which has brought untold hardship in the land is indeed a safe hand?

“This is a government under whose watch the nation has become heavily polarized along dangerous fault lines and where citizens now live in fear and mutual suspicion; where citizens are slaughtered by the day by marauders; where hunger and strange diseases ravage the people due to its bad policies.

“The reasonable take-away from the statement of the information minister is that this government has come to its wits end and has no solution for the troubles it caused the nation.

“More so, the minister’s statement has further exposed the fact that this failed administration is not the least remorseful for the pain it has caused the people, which underpins its arrogance and disdain towards Nigerians.

“We however urge Nigerians not to despair as the repositioned PDP stands with them in the collective quest to end the misrule of the APC in 2019,” the statement read.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja