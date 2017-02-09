Nigeria commences visa on arrival services to foreign investors, visitors

Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has commenced its Visa on Arrival (VoA) services, available to frequently travelled High Net Worth Investors (HNWI) and intending visitors. The VoA was announced on Wednesday.

According to a message posted on the website of the NIS, aside from ECOWAS nationals who do not require visa to visit Nigeria and other countries that Nigeria has entered into visa abolition agreements, the VoA is “available to citizens of all countries.”

The government had disclosed in September 2016 that it was considering the option of issuing visa on arrival to foreign investors and businessmen coming into Nigeria. Acting President Yemi Osinbajo had stated that the kind of visa on arrival the government was contemplating was such that foreign investors were able to obtain their visas on arrival, as they make their application here.

The class of eligible people for the VoA include frequently travelled business persons of international repute, executives of multinational companies, members of government delegations, holders of United Nations Laissez-Passer, holders of African Union Laissez-Passer, holders of ECOWAS Laissez-Passer, and holders of any other official travel documents of other recognised international organisations who intend to visit Nigeria.

To apply for VoA, eligible persons would have to contact a representative (business partner, company representative, protocol/liaison officer, etc) in Nigeria, who will file a formal request for VoA on their behalf.

Processing a request for VoA and obtaining an approval letter takes place within two working days. After approval letter is granted, the eligible person will receive an advanced copy via email. Same document will be forwarded to the airline that will be stated in the application and an immigration officer at the ports of arrival.

Nigerians who reacted to announcement on social media said the government may need to borrow the Kenyan model to ensure smooth running of the initiative. Others noted that the new system could be jeopardised if corrupt practices from immigration officials are not nipped in the bud as soon as possible.

“I have a friend from the USA who obtained his visa on arrival at Abuja airport. It works,” Shola Adesoye, a clergy, said.