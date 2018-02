Nigeria received another slap yesterday after it was downgraded by the World Justice Project (WJP) in its rule of law adherence, dropping one position to 97 out of 113 countries. The WJP released its 2017/2018 Rule of Law Index, which measures rule of law adherence across 113 countries worldwide. Reacting to the latest ranking Clifford…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.