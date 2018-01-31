Nigeria drops five places, ranked 158 globally on key economic metrics in 2018

David Ibemere

Nigeria has been ranked 158 globally out of 181 countries on macroeconomic stability, institutional strength, openness and human capital, dropping five places from last year and is now behind 28 other African countries in 2018.

Mauritius, Botswana and Rwanda are the top-most in Africa in terms of future growth promise, on account of the measured indicators, according to a newly released report by audit and financial advisory firm KPMG, titled Growth Promise 2018.

Although Rwanda, Mauritius and Botswana have a higher overall GPI ranking than Nigeria, they are behind on macroeconomic stability, which shows government deficit, government debt ranking with Nigeria 7.45.

Although the report does not reveal the details about Nigeria, it shows that the country’s macroeconomic stability is the third best in the world and ahead of the top ranked African countries Egypt, Morocco, Cabo Verde, Ghana, Algeria and Tunisia.

Nigeria’s 2018 federal budget tagged a “Budget of consolidation, appears to be a response to the fact that the country had just exited economic recession, hence the need to consolidate on the recovery and spur economic growth to previously attained levels.

The proposed expenditure is in the sum of N8.612tn, which is a 16 per cent increase over the 2017 figure, whilst the retained revenue is N6.607tn being 30 per cent above the 2017 estimates. The deficit is in the sum of N2.005tn.

The deficit is 23 per cent of the overall expenditure and 30 per cent of the retained revenue is 1.77 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product, which is in tandem with the demands of the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

The debt service of N2.014tn, which is 23 per cent of the overall 2018 vote, when added to the sinking fund of N220bn (three per cent of the overall vote) for the retirement of maturing bonds, add up to 26 per cent of the overall vote. This is above one quarter of the expenditure.

On human development, Nigeria is ranked 1.27 which is poor and only behind seven other countries, while for openness, which refers to the stock of foreign direct investment and total , trade performance Nigeria again ranked lowest with 0.29 only ahead of Pakistan.

Other metrics used are infrastructure which refers to availability of financial services, the quality of transport and technology readiness, Nigeria ranked below 20 other Africa countries scoring 2.24 points.

Rwanda is put ahead of most other African countries, mainly because of its institutional strength that refers to the quality of regulation, judicial independence, transparency of government policymaking, control of corruption and business and property rights.