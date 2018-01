Nigeria’s economy outlook brightened further this week as oil prices hit $69. According to Bloomberg data, Brent for March settlement climbed as much as 44 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $69.26 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange after advancing 1.5 percent on Tuesday to the highest since December 2014 as U.S Inventories…



