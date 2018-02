The plans by the Debt Management Office (DMO) to sell an additional $2.50 billion Eurobond in order to complete its debt programmes will increase Federal Government of Nigeria’s (FGN) portfolio to $8.80 billion from $6.30 billion. Nigeria has been selling Eurobonds to foreign investors issuing since the start of last year as it seeks to…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.