Nigeria gets $116,000 grant from U.S. for cultural preservation  

The Nigerian government on Monday received a grant of $116,000 from the United States (US) government to help finance the restoration and preservation of cultural sites and artifacts around the country.

This is part of the US government’s support to ensuring that indigenous languages and cultures facing extinction are not totally lost, said Stuart Symington, the US ambassador to Nigeria, while delivering a speech at the event, which was held at the US embassy in Abuja.

The $116,000 grant was formalized with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between two Nigerian institutions, the United States government and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The two Nigerians institutions are the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, while UNESCO participated through its International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM).