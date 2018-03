Nigeria’s inflation eased to 14.33, year-on-year in February 2018, making it the 13th consecutive disinflation (slowdown in the inflation rate though still positive) since January 2017. This was fueled by the decline in the prices of food and petrol in the period under review. “The cost push factors that led to the rise in inflation…



