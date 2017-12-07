Nigeria to intensify cross–border security collaboration

President Muhammadu Buhari, says his administration would intensify the on-going cross-border security collaboration he initiated with neighboring countries, because of his believe that it is the surest way to secure the nation.

He stated that such collaborative initiative was one of the key factors that is helping the nations armed forces in securing victories in its fight against criminal activities along the border line, such as smuggling and insurgency.

The president made the disclosure, while responding to a request made by the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, on the Federal Government to review the ECOWAS`s protocol on free movement which according to him what was encouraging smuggling along the nation`s borderlines.

Speaking during an Interactive Forum with community leaders organized by the as part of his 2-day visit to the state, the president was of the view that Nigeria needs such collaborative measures to manage some of the security threats it is grappling with.

The Emir Sanusi, in his address earlier had requested that President prevail on the security agents at the border posts to scale up borderline security as a way of reducing the smuggling of foreign rice into the country which is impacting negatively on domestic production.

The Emir also believe the ECOWAS`s free movement article entered by the Nigerian Government is responsible for the escalation of the armed conflict between the Farmers and Herdsmen.

In responses to the request, the president, who addressed the gathering in Hausa Language, noted that Nigeria required active collaboration with its neighbors in managing the contemporary security challenges it is facing.

Speaking on the performance of his administration, he identified the fight against corruption as the biggest challenge, he grappled with since assuming office, over two years ago.