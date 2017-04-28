Nigeria lose Beach Soccer World Cup opener to Italy

Nigeria’s Sand Super Eagles in earlier hours on Friday lost 6-12 to Italy in their opening Group B game of the 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Nassau, Bahamas.

Enterprising Abu Azeez scored a hat trick, Godspower Igudia, Emeka Ogbonna and Victor Tale were also scorers on the day but Italy’s Gabriele Gori stole the show after scoring six goals for Italy.

The Audu Ejo-led side took the lead twice in the first half with goals from Igudia and Tale before the Italians rallied back to ensure the first period ended in a 2-2 draw.

Gori followed with six goals for the Italians and Paolo Palmacci contributed to the victory with a hat-trick, including two bicycle kick goals and Alfioluca Chiavaro’s goal in the third round.

The Sand Super Eagles will face Mexico on Saturday. The Mexicans, however, also lost 2-3 to Iran in the other Group B game.

The ninth edition of the tournament with 16 teams participating began on April 27 and will end on May 7. (NAN)