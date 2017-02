Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, says Nigeria is losing at least 80 billion dollars annually due to vandalism of oil facilities in the Niger Delta. Kachikwu made this known on Friday in Yenagoa at the resumed dialogue with Niger Delta stakeholders as part of the visit of Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, to Bayelsa….



