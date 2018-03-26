Nigeria must tackle increasing incidents of students with special education needs – HIIMA| March 26, 2018 1:42 pm
With the prevailing surge in the number of Nigerian children with special education needs, industry expert in the field of Education has called for public private partnership to address this trend. Nike Agunbiade-Etiebet, Chief Executive Officer, HIIMA International Education Network, called on the Federal Government to implement policies that would encourage educational institutions at the…
Comments are closed here.