Nigeria needs over 120,000 kilometers of fibre network to boost broadband – Danbatta| January 23, 2018 1:36 am
To achieve its goal of pervasive broadband penetration, Nigeria needs over 120,000 kilo meters (km)of metropolitan fibre networks interconnected across the country, Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said. Danbatta disclosed this last weekend while speaking in Abuja to a delegation from Nigeria Industrial Policy and Competitiveness…
Comments are closed here.