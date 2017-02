Nigeria’s overnight lending rate closed unchanged from a week ago on Friday at 10 percent as naira liquidity on the money markets remained in surplus, traders said. The market had a surplus of about 55.07 billion naira ($175.38 million) on Thursday, down from 467 billion naira last week. Lenders were debited about 1.2 billion naira…



