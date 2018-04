Dauda Abbas, the official in-charge of Apiculture at Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Kano State, says Nigeria has the potential to produce 20 million litres of honey annually. Abbas made the disclosure in Katsina on Monday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He spoke to NAN after a three-day training on poultry,…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.