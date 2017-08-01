Nigeria records 2,505 cases of road crashes in Q2 – NBS

Nigeria recorded a total of 2,505 road crashes in Q2 2017 caused by different reasons ranging from speed violation, loss of control, dangerous driving, use of phone while driving, bad roads among others.

According to the report by the National bureau of statistics on Monday, the total number of number of casualties recorded for the second quarter was 9,549 with a total of 17,669 persons involved. 8,270 were killed while 1,279 were injured.

FCT Recorded the highest number of road crashes in Q2 2017 and closely followed by Kaduna and Niger States while Borno and Bayelsa States recorded the least.

These are contained in the NBS road transport data released by the NBS on Monday.

The report shows that Abuja had the highest case of road crash for the quarter with a total of 346 cases with 863 casualties followed by Kaduna having 200 cases with 950 casualties, Niger had 139 cases with 495 casualties, Lagos had 127 cases with 326 casualties while Bayelsa recorded the least with a total of 7 cases and 32 casualties, followed by Borno having 8 cases with 30 casualties.

The report further shows that speed violation which was reported as the major cause of road crashes in Q1 and also accounted for 44.44% of the total road crashes reported in the quarter, closely followed by Loss of control and dangerous driving as they both accounted for 12.92% and 8.06% of the total road crashes recorded.

According to the report, a total of 1,279 Nigerians got killed in the road traffic crashes recorded in Q2. 1,207 of the 1,279 Nigerians that got killed, representing 94% of the figure, are adults while the remaining 72 Nigerians, representing 6% of the

figure are children. 1,022 male Nigerians, representing 80%, got killed in road crashes in Q2 while 257 female Nigerians, representing 20% got killed.

Estimated vehicle population in Nigeria as at Q2 2017 was put at 11,506,863 with the total population of the country puts at 193,392,517 in 2016. Nigeria’s vehicle per population ratio is put 0.06. Data on the category of vehicles involved in road crashes in Q2 2017 reflected that 58.59% of vehicles are commercial (2,363), 40.22% are private

(1,622), 1.14% are government (46) and the remaining are diplomat (2).

A total of 218,060 national drivers licenses were produced in Q2 2017. Lagos and FCT produced the highest number of drivers’ licenses while Zamfara and Kebbi States produced the least numbers of national drivers’ license.

Similarly, a total of 110,881 vehicle number plates were produced in Q2 2017. FCT and Oyo state produced the highest number of vehicle plate numbers while Ogun and Rivers States produced the least numbers of vehicle plate numbers in Q2 2017.

