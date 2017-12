Nigeria’s retail market has experienced some setbacks as it lags behind peers such as Cote d’Ivoire, Tanzania, Kenya and South-Africa, dropping eight places from 19 in 2016 to 27 in 2017, a recent report ‘2017 Global Retail Development Index (GRDI)’ published by AT Kearney, a United States of America-based management consulting firm. In other words,…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.