Nigeria retail sales dropped by 16 percent this year to 105 billion from 125 billion recorded in 2016 according to US management consulting firm, AT Kearney’s 2017 Global Retail Development Index (GRDI) report. Retailers have long been attracted to the sheer size of the Nigeria market however the report said Nigeria is now behind Morroco,…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.