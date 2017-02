Nigeria will spend N120 billion within the next three years importing foreign technologies for use in the local economy, Isa Pantami, director-general, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), says. “It is a collective responsibility to promote our IT local content and discourage the use of foreign technologies to boost the strength of naira,” Pantami said,…



