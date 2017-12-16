Nigeria is steadily regaining its past glory under Buhari’s leadership – Dogara

Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives has eulogized President Muhammadu Buhari as he clocks 75 years.

In a congratulatory message he personally signed to mark the President’s birthday anniversary, Dogara showered encomium on Buhari for his uncompromising stance and relentless commitment in introducing deft policies aimed at achieving full economic recovery and growth.

He described the President as a visionary and prudent leader who curved a nitch for himself as military Head of State and has brought to bear his long standing pedigree as an incorruptible leader, in the discharge of his duties as a civilian President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

“The numerous achievements of our APC-led government which you pilot and your revolutionary zeal, courage and dynamism in leadership have earned you and indeed Nigeria, respect globally as well as inspired and rekindled the hope of Nigerians for better days ahead.

“You have consistently demonstrated exceptional humility, uncommon integrity and dogged patriotism while piloting the affairs of the nation.

“You have equally remained consistent in dealing with the hydra-headed problems of corruption, insecurity and unemployment through various reforms and interventions in line with your campaign promises.”

“Under your leadership, Nigeria is steadily regaining its past glory and winning investors’ confidence and earning global respect and recognition.”

While assuring the president of the continued support and cooperation of the legislature in the task of nation building, Dogara prayed God to continue to grant him more wisdom and many more years of sound health as he presides over the affairs of the nation.

“On behalf of the leadership and entire membership of the House of Representatives, I wish to join the good people of Nigeria and numerous well wishers across the globe in wishing Mr. President a happy birthday, while praying God to continue to keep you in good health and bless you with more fruitful and prosperous years of service to the people and the nation.”

In a related development, friends and associates of Speaker Dogara including the business mogul and President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; Senators and members of House of Representatives are expected to play a charity football match as part of activities limed up to mark Dogara’s 50th birthday.

According to Phillip Aduda, chairman of the organising committee, the competition will be between the National Assembly versus Private Sector; Senate versus House of Representatives as well as serving versus Former principal officers.

He added that proceeds from the event will be used to cater for the needy, less privileged, orphanages and internally displaced persons.

The private sector led by Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group are expected to participate in the Chairity match in order to raise funds to support the less privileged and orphanages.

The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December, 17, 2017, in Abuja.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja