Nigeria in talks with Boko Haram about a possible ceasefire -government

Nigeria’s government is in talks with Islamist militant group Boko Haram about a possible ceasefire and the talks have gone on for some time, information minister, Lai Mohammed said on Sunday.

“Unknown to many, we have been in wider cessation-of-hostility talks with the insurgents for some time now,” said Lai Mohammed in a statement emailed to Reuters about the background to the release on Wednesday of more than 100 schoolgirls that the group abducted last month.