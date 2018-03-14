Nigeria, Tunisia improve bilateral relations in trade, energy, culture, others.

Nigeria and Tunisia on Wednesday, signed six new Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) on energy, trade, cultural cooperation, youth development, social affairs and consumer protection to boost and strengthen bilateral relations between them.

The Nigeria Charge d’ Affairs to Tunisia, Ladan Abdullahi stated this at a post Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) press conference in Abuja. He said the agreements were signed after the JMC by the Tunisian Foreign Affairs Minister, Khemaies Jhinaoui and his Nigerian counterpart, Geoffrey Onyeama.

He said the two countries re-committed to renew their partnership and strengthen the long-standing political and socio-economic relations and cooperation, based on shared principles of friendship, alliance building and sovereign equality.

Abdullahi said that the two countries also agreed to strengthen their cooperation on visa waiver for diplomatic and official passport holders.

“It was also agreed that both countries would continue to pursue beneficial relations in other areas such as Maritime Transport, Air Services, Tourism, Vocational Training and Employment, Conformity in Standards of Products,” he stated.

According to him other areas of cooperation include technical cooperation, handicrafts, industrialisation and trade, capacity building, diplomatic training and defence.

Others he said were education and cultural exchanges health, investment promotion, science and technology, information, communication and media and political consultations.

The envoy said that the two countries agreed on how to open up their markets to be accessed by their investors and business men.

He said that the two countries also agreed to cooperate in the area of security especially on how to address the challenge of terrorism and militancy in their various region.



LAIDE AKINBOADE-ORIERE