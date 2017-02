Mobile app developers in Nigeria have missed out on the $20billion dollars raked in from applications on the Apple app store in 2016. Experts say this is because local developers have refused to expand, improve and grow with market demands, as most Nigerian- built apps are built for specific platforms such as Android or Windows,…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.