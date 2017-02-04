Nigerian Army improves training to meet global challenges – GOC

Dauke, speaking on Saturday in Jos at the West African Social Activities (WASA) of the Division, said that the army had also improved its operations compared to the previous years.

“This significant improvement is a collective effort through education of our personnel.

“I have put measures in place to correct avoidable lapses in our training activities, while the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has assured us of continuous support.”

The GOC said that the feat was achieved by the determination of Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, and the COAS Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai.

He said that they have been working tirelessly to improve the workings and personnel of the Nigerian Army.

The GOC said their resolve was to make the army achieve its vision which is; “to have a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional role’’.

Dauke called on Nigerians to fervently pray for the army as they brace up to overcome the current contemporary security challenges.

He also called on the public to remain conscious of their environment and report suspicious people or movement around them.

The GOC explained that the WASA was an age-long heritage aimed at preserving Nigerian Army’s ethics and tradition through social interaction of personnel and their family.

According to him, the event also fosters unity among the personnel as one large family.

He said the Division had an eventful year in 2016 and was proud to have completed all its training schedules in spite of the challenges.

Dauke commended Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, the government and the people for the prevailing peace in the state.

Five soldiers were rewarded for outstanding performance in 2016.

They include: Warrant Officer Chindo Julius, Sgt Sadiq Muhammad, Sgt Saidu Adamu, Cpl Alu Aondoaver and Cpl Aga Bush.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event featured traditional dances from different Nigerian ethnic groups, as well as a tug of war.