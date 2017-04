Nigerian Breweries Plc, the local unit of Heineken NV, reported a 9.56 percent increase in first quarter profit, helped by a reduction in interest expense and increase in the price of key products. Net income rose to N11.45 billion from N10.45 billion a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Friday. Earnings Before Interest Taxation,…



