Nigerian constitution doesn’t specify whether to use parliamentary or presidential system – Aregbesola

A fusion of two systems of government under known democratic settings in the world began in Osun state on Wednesday as Governor Rauf Aregbesola swore in 389 Councillors who would later elect Chairmen that head 30 local government councils, 27 local council development areas and one Area office in Modakeke.

It will be recalled that local government election was held in Osun state last month where people of the State elected 389 Councils from 389 wards across the State without chairmanship election for which Governor Aregbesola defended that the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended in 1999 allows any government at the State level to adopt parliamentary system or presidential system or both together at a given material time.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of the new councillors in Osogbo on Wednesday, Governor Rauf Aregbesola affirmed that all laws that govern local government’s administration and control, elections and other constitutional matters fall within the purview of State House of Assembly, and the State Assembly could decide which type of government to adopt at any given time, adding that Nigerian Constitution is even silent on which system of government to practise across the States of the Federation.

He said, “It is most pleasing to see democratic government return to local government. There have been both genuine and malicious concerns, but such concerns are unfounded because the totality of governance of local government administration is determined by the laws made by the State Assembly.

“Nigerian Constitution is neutral about this. The Constitution does not specify Executive (sic – Presidential) or Parliamentary system, it only asks it to be democratic – be it Parliamentary or Executive (sic).”

The governor however, urged the newly elected councillors in the state to work towards radical transformation of governance and their respective localities, saying the councillors would later elect chairmen in their respective council areas as Osun state government introduces the parliamentary system at local government level within a practicable, constitutionally recognised presidential system of government in Nigeria.

The governor maintained that the newly introduced parliamentary system is more democratic than the executive system hitherto operated, and charged the elected officials to govern according to the needs of their people.

“Your first duty is environmental sanitation. You must find an end to the fifths by the road side and take ownership of waste management through partnership with private sector. You have three weeks, all dirt on the road sides must be evacuated to designated dump sites.

“Two, take charge of the various markets in your Communities. Eliminate any form of street trading. It is as archaic as nomadic cattle rearing. It is risky to human lives and it is your responsibility to prevent avoidable deaths arising from street trading.

“Third is revenue generation. You must galvanise all available resources to generate revenues for administration and your people. Revenues must be tapped from taxable adults and investments. Free money is no longer available,” the governor said.

Governor Aregbesola also advised the councilors to avoid pitfalls of dictatorship, absolutism and arbitrariness, typical of the executive system, urging them to remember that the party remains supreme and must guide their actions and polices.

RAZAQ AYONLA & BOLA BAMIGBOLA, Osogbo