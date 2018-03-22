Nigerian consumers’ confidence still very low despite economic recovery| March 22, 2018 1:06 am
Sentiments around job prospects have helped improve Nigeria’s consumer confidence to spend in 2018, however, Nigerians are still concerned about their personal finances due to limited disposable income, leading to a conservative outlook on spending for first two quarters of 2018. This is according to the latest Nielsen Africa Prospects Indicator (APi), which integrates macro-economic,…
Comments are closed here.