Nigerian consumers are now feeling the crunch of the collapse of 1970s and 1980s industries more severely, as prices of imported products soar increasingly above their heads, amid dollar scarcity. Tyre makers, Michelin and Dunlop stopped producing in Nigeria in 2007 and 2008 respectively, on account of a poor business environment.In the 1970s and 80s,…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.