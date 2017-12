The Nigerian Air Force bombarded Boko Haram locations at Tumbun Rago in the northeast near Lake Chadon Sunday, killing “scores” of militants, spokesman Olatokumbo Adesanya said in an emailed statement, Reuters reports.

Boko Haram began an insurgency in 2009 to impose its version of Islamic law on Africa’s most populous country of more than 180 million people. More than 20,000 people have died in the violence, according to the government.